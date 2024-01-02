Terra Nova Nurseries Unveils 2024 Pantone Color of the Year Plant List

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding, has unveiled its annual Pantone Color the Year Plant List in honor of the recently announced PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz for 2024. Terra Nova’s roster of companion plants includes 19 best-of-breeding varieties featuring a range of hues and tones that harmonize with the warmth and coziness of Peach Fuzz.
The evident harmony between Peach Fuzz and Terra Nova’s Color of the Year plant selections is showcased in the inherent sensibilities that Terra Nova varieties evoke, combined with what Pantone refers to as “…a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches heart, mind, and body.”
Select Terra Nova varieties were meticulously selected by the company’s breeding and marketing teams for one or more of the following color traits: Flower or bloom color, foliage color, colors accented in leaf textures or veins, and overall hues and tones.
“Peach Fuzz exemplifies feelings of kindness and tenderness with a hue that speaks to our innate yearning for closeness and connection,” says Chuck Pavlich, director of new product development with Terra Nova Nurseries. “Terra Nova Nurseries’ Color of the Year Plant List highlights the color’s same, intimate spirit and zest with each variety delivering its own distinctive and supplementary flare to the overall palette for any garden or patio setting.”
Retailers and finishing growers can showcase Pantone’s Peach Fuzz through Terra Nova’s Color of the Year-inspired plants, all featuring one or more shades of peach such as pink, coral, orange and other corresponding hues.
Terra Nova Nurseries’ Pantone Color of the Year Varieties List:
- Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year is beautifully showcased in the large, peachy blossoms of Begonia COCOA™ ‘Enchanted Sunrise’.
- Terra Nova’s Coleus FANCY FEATHERS™ ‘Copper’ forms a mounding tuffet with narrow, feather-like leaves of light orange, making it a great Color of the Year plant for pots or borders.
- Coleus TERRA NOVA® ‘Monkey Puzzle’ features peach- and purple-toned leaves, with similar hues to Peach Fuzz.
- Coleus TERRA NOVA® ‘Peach Julep’ offers an upright, slightly spreading mound with Peach Fuzz-like leaves outlined by dark red and lime green edges.
- The warmth and comfort of Peach Fuzz are seen on the huge flowers of Echinacea ‘Big Kahuna’, with a sweet scent and unique color making for a tropical treat.
- Echinacea FRESCO™ ‘Apricot’ shows the pink undertones of Peach Fuzz on its large, zinnia-like flowers.
- The charming blooms of Echinacea PRIMA™ ‘Ginger’ start a soft orange and age to a pink tone, making this variety a true companion to Peach Fuzz.
- Echinacea PRIMA™ ‘Saffron’ produces bright saffron-colored blooms all season long, evoking the same feelings of warmth and comfort as Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year.
- Peach Fuzz can clearly be seen on the leaves and centers of Echinacea SUPREME™ ‘Cantaloupe’, making it a fitting plant selection for any Peach Fuzz-inspired garden or landscape.
- Geum PRETTICOATS™ ‘Peach’ shows the essence of Peach Fuzz through its delicate, semi-double, peach flowers.
- Pantone’s Color of the Year appears in the leaves of Heuchera ‘Georgia Peach’ during the spring growing season.
- Heuchera ‘Ginger Peach’ is casually ruffled with an ever-changing color palette of Peach Fuzz undertones, such as peach, coral, copper and rose.
- Terra Nova’s Heuchera ‘Paprika’ features large, warm and glowing cherry-coral foliage that corresponds beautifully with the warm hues seen in Peach Fuzz.
- Heuchera ‘Peach Crisp’ boasts an extremely ruffled, peach- to amber-leaf color that is highly reminiscent of Pantone’s Color of the Year.
- The peach tones of Heuchera ‘Peach Flambé’ shine in the spring, summer and fall, adding a hint of Peach Fuzz to gardens nearly all year.
- Heuchera NORTHERN EXPOSURE™ ‘Amber’ is a showstopping variety with soft-peach hues in its foliage that perfectly harmonize with Peach Fuzz.
- Pantone’s Peach Fuzz stands out in Heucherella ‘Buttered Rum’, with its deeply cut maple-style leaves that evoke comparable feelings of kindness and tenderness.
- The stunning flowers on Sedum ‘Peach Pearls’ pair wonderfully with Pantone’s Color of the Year.
- Terra Nova’s Verbascum ‘Honey Dijon’ is a sweet, compact plant with peach and gold flowers akin to the heartfelt hues of Peach Fuzz.
