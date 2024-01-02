Terra Nova Nurseries Unveils 2024 Pantone Color of the Year Plant List

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding, has unveiled its annual Pantone Color the Year Plant List in honor of the recently announced PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz for 2024. Terra Nova’s roster of companion plants includes 19 best-of-breeding varieties featuring a range of hues and tones that harmonize with the warmth and coziness of Peach Fuzz.

The evident harmony between Peach Fuzz and Terra Nova’s Color of the Year plant selections is showcased in the inherent sensibilities that Terra Nova varieties evoke, combined with what Pantone refers to as “…a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches heart, mind, and body.”

Select Terra Nova varieties were meticulously selected by the company’s breeding and marketing teams for one or more of the following color traits: Flower or bloom color, foliage color, colors accented in leaf textures or veins, and overall hues and tones.

“Peach Fuzz exemplifies feelings of kindness and tenderness with a hue that speaks to our innate yearning for closeness and connection,” says Chuck Pavlich, director of new product development with Terra Nova Nurseries. “Terra Nova Nurseries’ Color of the Year Plant List highlights the color’s same, intimate spirit and zest with each variety delivering its own distinctive and supplementary flare to the overall palette for any garden or patio setting.”

Retailers and finishing growers can showcase Pantone’s Peach Fuzz through Terra Nova’s Color of the Year-inspired plants, all featuring one or more shades of peach such as pink, coral, orange and other corresponding hues.

Terra Nova Nurseries’ Pantone Color of the Year Varieties List:

Terra Nova Nurseries’ website and vast catalog include varieties, collections and series that allow the company’s licensees and customers to offer many varieties that display the 2024 Pantone Color of the Year. Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries: www.terranovanurseries.com.