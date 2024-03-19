Terra Nova Nurseries Highlights 2 Varieties from Popular NOVA Series

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding, commemorates the company’s popular “NOVA” Series with a sneak peek of Coreopsis NOVA® ‘Sunstone’ and best performer Scabiosa NOVA® ‘Dew Drops’. The new coreopsis features an abundance of flowers that transition from a rusty peach to sun-tanned pink. The unique scabiosa is known for its delicate, lavender flowers.

Coreopsis NOVA ‘Sunstone’ has a fast and mounding growth habit, and it blooms June through October. The new coreopsis is a beautiful accent plant and presents robust landscape value in mixed beds, borders, containers and mass plantings. NOVA ‘Sunstone’ is deer-resistant and a powerful pollinator attractor. This coreopsis variety prefers full sun and average, well-drained soil.

Finishing growers should allow this variety to dry moderately between waterings for greenhouse growing. The finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot is four to six weeks. Finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is six to eight weeks. NOVA ‘Sunstone’ grows vigorously in the spring, reaching a height of 14”, width of 30” and flower height of 16”. USDA Hardiness Zones for this variety are 5-10.

Scabiosa NOVA ‘Dew Drops’ features all-new breeding in scabiosa and grows fast with a mounding habit. NOVA ‘Dew Drops’ is a tremendous addition to mixed beds, borders and containers, and is most active in the spring, blooming May through September. This variety prefers full sun, requires very well-drained soil, and attracts pollinators with its large volume of flowers. It also makes for a nice cut flower.

The finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot for NOVA ‘Dew Drops’ is six to eight weeks. Finishing growers should allow this variety to dry moderately between waterings in the greenhouse. This variety will reach a height of 6”, width of 14” and flower height of 12”. USDA Hardiness Zones are 4-9.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to these new and returning varieties, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/coreopsis-nova-sunstone and www.terranovanurseries.com/product/scabiosa-nova-dew-drops

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.