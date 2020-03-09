Terra Nova Nurseries Introduces Sneak Peek of Echinacea SUNNY DAYS Lemon

Canby, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries announced today a sneak peek of a brand-new variety, Echinacea SUNNY DAYS Lemon. Echinacea SUNNY DAYS Lemon flowers exceptionally, with a heavy crown count that provides support for profuse flowering without flopping. This fast-growing perennial blooms from July to October.

Echinacea SUNNY DAYS Lemon has sunny, double-yellow flowers and emerald green foliage that stands out nicely in a crowed echinacea field. This perennial forms a strong, compact and upright habit, and it offers excellent foliage cover for full containers.

Echinacea SUNNY DAYS Lemon has a variety of special uses; it is a great cut flower, a pollinator attractor, deer resistant, a hummingbird attractor, and great for the American Deep South, amongst other uses.

U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones for Echinacea SUNNY DAYS Lemon are 4-9, and its exposure allows for full-sun. It has a foliage height of 22”, a flower height of 30” and a foliage spread of 30”.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements, and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: http://www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-sunny-days-lemon/. Growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.