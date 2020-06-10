Terra Nova Nurseries Releases Begonia Variety Videos

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding and genetics, has released two brand-new begonia videos as part of its “Terra Nova Varieties View” series. The new videos feature two of the company’s begonia series, including the Begonia SILVER™ Series and Begonia T REX™ Series. Chuck Pavlich, Terra Nova’s director of new product development, is featured in the videos, sharing his insight about each of the series and their respective varieties.

Terra Nova’s new Begonia SILVER Series was showcased as part of Terra Nova’s new video program because it involves the company’s hardiest begonia breeding to date. Pavlich reveals in the video that it took several generations of breeding to perfect the Begonia SILVER Series’ varieties’ height and shape, while also maintaining their hardiness.

Included in the Begonia SILVER Series are Begonia SILVER ‘Treasure’ and Begonia SILVER ‘Lace’. Both varieties produce pink flowers in the summer and fall, and they have silver leaves that are a rich, burgundy color on the back. Begonia SILVER ‘Treasure’ won an award at the 2019 Trial Gardens at the University of Georgia (UGA).

The new Begonia SILVER Series’ varieties have a large, dense and shrubby habit that works great in gardens, containers or hanging baskets. U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones for the varieties are listed as 8-11. However, they also perform well in Zone 7 with mulch and are relatively easy to grow in Zone 8 without mulch. They were bred to be quite cold tolerant and can live outdoors until hard frost before going dormant.

A video of the Begonia T REX Series was created to display and discuss Terra Nova’s exceptionally cold-tolerant hybrid begonias. Pavlich explains in the video that the Begonia T REX Series was bred to combine high-altitude, heat-loving begonias with the most cold-tolerant species.

The Begonia T REX Series includes Begonia T REX ‘St. Nick’, Begonia T REX ‘Painter’s Palette’, Begonia T REX ‘Stardust’, Begonia T REX ‘First Blush’, and Begonia T REX ‘Ruby Slippers’. The varieties have colorful foliage and bloom pink flowers in the summer and fall. They have an upright, mounding habit and perform well in the garden or as house plants. U.S.D.A. Hardiness Zones for the varieties are 9-11, and their exposure allows for full shade. They are very showy in the landscape until hard frost.

The Begonia T REX Series has earned numerous high rankings and awards from university and other trial gardens. A recent win included Begonia T REX ‘Ruby Slippers’ receiving high honors at the Annual Flower Trial Garden at Colorado State University (CSU) in 2019.

The videos of the Begonia SILVER Series and Begonia T REX Series can be viewed on Terra Nova’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/terranovanursinc. A dedicated section of the company’s website has been created for viewing the videos at www.terranovanurseries.com/about-us/videos.

The next installment of the video series will be released in late-June.

To learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries, visit www.terranovanurseries.com.