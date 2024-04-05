Terra Nova Nurseries Announces New Addition to Echinacea DELIGHTFUL Series

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a world leader in plant breeding, today announced a sneak peek of its never-before-seen Echinacea DELIGHTFUL™ ‘Lace’. This charming perennial is the latest addition to the popular Echinacea DELIGHTFUL series and features sweetly scented, tubular petals that form a star at the end.

Echinacea DELIGHTFUL ‘Lace’ presents substantial landscape value in mixed beds and borders while offering a variety of special uses, including being deer-resistant, fragrant and an effective pollinator and hummingbird attractor. The new echinacea displays a fast and mounding growth habit and thrives in the summer sun, blooming June through October. ‘Lace’ also prefers coarse and slightly mineral soil and requires low-water usage as well as full-sun exposure.

USDA Hardiness Zones for DELIGHTFUL ‘Lace’ are 4-9. Finishing growers should allow this variety to dry moderately between waterings in the greenhouse. The finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot is six to eight weeks; finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 12 to 14 weeks. ‘Lace’ grows most actively in spring, reaching a height of 12”, width of 16” and flower height of 14”.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety and others, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-delightful-lace.

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.