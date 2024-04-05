Decowraps Unveils Remodeled Showroom: Your Floral Inspiration Hub

Doral, FL – Decowraps, a leader in the floral industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly remodeled showroom, a haven where a floral packaging wonderland awaits.

As visitors step through Decowraps’ doors, they will be immersed in a kaleidoscope of colors and textures meticulously curated to mirror the beauty of the seasons and latest industry trends. The displays feature a stunning variety of their Accents by Decowraps hardgoods floral accessories that highlight the beauty and diversity of nature, ranging from the lively colors of spring to the gentle warmth of summer.

Spotlighting Hard Goods: Elevating Floral Presentations

Aileen Flicki, Product and Trade Marketing Manager at Decowraps, emphasizes the importance of attention to detail in floral programs. She states, “At Decowraps, we understand that attention to detail is fundamental in floral programs. That’s why our Accents by Decowraps department takes center stage in our renovated showroom, showcasing trends and seasonal inspirations. Whether preparing for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Easter, or embracing sustainable living, our curated selection of hard goods promises to elevate floral designs and captivate customers’ hearts” said Flicki. Furthermore, Decowraps integrates elements aligned with the Pantone Color of the Year, ensuring their displays reflect current design trends and spark their customers’ creativity.

Print2Vase Program: Revolutionizing the Floral Industry

Adding to the allure of their remodeled showroom is the Print2Vase program, a groundbreaking innovation in the floral industry. The Print2Vase Collection offers a customizable, on-demand solution, allowing for arrangements that perfectly align with any season, holiday, or theme. This program enables customers to choose from pre-designed inserts or collaborate with the Decowraps team to craft a custom insert, seamlessly paired with their glass vases, thereby enhancing their floral presentations. With flexibility for last-minute orders, this innovative program caters to the demands of businesses while providing unparalleled creative possibilities. During a visit to the showroom, customers will have the opportunity to see samples representing different holidays and seasons.

Expanding Their Commitment to Sustainability

Aileen Flicki emphasizes that sustainability is at the forefront of their mission. “We recognize the importance of environmental responsibility in the floral industry, and we are committed to offering sustainable products that meet the needs of our customers without compromising their existing processes. In our showroom, customers will find a wide range of sustainable packaging options, including our EvolveFlex™ collection made from post-consumer recycled content, as well as FSC Paper, PE, and recycled glass products. We believe that as an industry, by making sustainable choices, we can significantly reduce our impact on the environment” said Flicki.

Elevating the Floral Experience: Your Trusted Partner

Decowraps is more than just a supplier; they are also a trusted partner in the floral industry.

“Utilize the Decowraps showroom to get inspired and create beautiful programs,” said Flicki. The freshly updated showroom is designed to provide an immersive and enriching experience, offering personalized guidance, expert advice, and innovative solutions to help unlock creativity and achieve business goals.

About Decowraps:

For over 20 years, Decowraps has established itself as the foremost supplier of distinctive packaging solutions for fresh cut flowers and potted plants at all levels. Through exceptional design and innovation, Decowraps has added substantial value to its customers’ floral and potted programs worldwide. Their commitment to standing behind their work and addressing any issues on their dime sets them apart.