The Sustainable Cycle: Plant-Based Paper for Flowers and Plants

Decowraps  Floral March 15, 2024

In a world increasingly aware of environmental impact, the demand for sustainable alternatives in the floral industry is louder than ever. Decowraps proudly collaborates with partner Out-Nature to introduce their latest innovation: Silphie paper packaging – a revolutionary step towards a greener and more responsible use of paper in horticulture.

Closing the cycle with Silphie Paper

Derived partially from remnants of the Silphium plant, typically used in biogas production, Silphie paper is not just a sustainable alternative; it’s a way to redefine sustainability in paper manufacturing. Decowraps makes it possible to wrap flowers and plants in “Plant-Based Paper,” closing the cycle and elevating the use of waste streams.

