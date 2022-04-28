Terra Nova Nurseries Wins Coveted Awards at Shenzhen Flower Show

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova® Nurseries, a world leader in plant breeding and genetics, was recognized with an “Excellence in Exhibition” award and a “Second Place of Floral” award during the 2022 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Shenzhen Flower Show (Shenzhen Flower Show), which took place in Shenzhen, China, April 1-6, 2022.

The “Excellence in Exhibition” award was bestowed to Terra Nova for the company’s flower show booth display. The booth design was inspired by Shenzhen’s modern metropolis, which is known for its public parks and green spaces.

Terra Nova designed and created the display to showcase a backdrop of beds and borders integrated with a garden seating area, reflecting the region’s landscapes. The display’s theme included textural plantings in decorative containers to exhibit creative and educational ideas attendees could incorporate in their own landscape and garden designs.

“We thoughtfully planned and displayed a range of Terra Nova’s Begonia, Brunnera, Coleus, Heuchera, Heucherella, Pulmonaria, and other varieties to highlight best-of-breeding plants with bold colors, dramatic textures and various sizes and shapes,” said Kevin Chen, Terra Nova Nurseries China representative.

The “Second Place of Floral” award was earned for the overall performance of Begonia T REX™ ‘Stardust’. The winning variety was given the accolade by the flower show’s management based upon its large mounding habit, eye-catching beauty and long blooming time. The plant’s galaxy of colors was also noted as part of the win, including green, burgundy and violet foliage that is stippled and spotted with cream-colored dots.

“Winning the award for Begonia T REX ‘Stardust’ is a tribute to all of the varieties that are part of Terra Nova’s Begonia T REX Series,” said Chen. “The Begonia T REX Series is perfect for Shenzhen’s warm, monsoon-influenced and humid subtropical climate, and any area or zone that is hot and humid.”

The Shenzhen Flower Show was open to the public and drew Horticulture and Landscape Industry professionals and consumer attendees alike. Trade attendance included garden center retailers, breeders, finishing growers, botanists, landscape architects and contractors, and real estate developers. General attendees were savvy home gardeners, plant enthusiasts of many ages and those interested in learning about gardening and plants.

“Attendees commented they were very excited and encouraged to attend the Shenzhen Flower Show, since it offered a chance to see stunning plant displays and due to the fact the current COVID-19 restrictions caused many flower shows to be postponed or canceled,” remarked Chen. Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries at www.terranovanurseries.com.