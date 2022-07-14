Terra Nova Nurseries Releases New Digital/Print Product Catalog for 2022-2023

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding, released today the 2022-2023 edition of its plant catalog, celebrating three decades of breeding innovations, creative solutions and ground-breaking research and discoveries for worldwide horticulture. The new catalog is now live on Terra Nova’s website and will be distributed in print during Cultivate 2022.

The catalog features new and popular varieties, series and collections from Terra Nova Nurseries; notable national and international trial garden results; and highlights of China horticulture events and displays in which Terra Nova participated.

Terra Nova’s breeding and marketing teams collaboratively designed the new catalog to celebrate the company’s successful 30 years in the horticulture industry. The commemorative design includes a special 30-year anniversary theme on the catalog’s front cover that displays numerous of Terra Nova’s most admired varieties.

The pages inside the look-book-style catalog comprise organized informational sections with colorful images and useful narratives for professional finishing growers seeking best-of-breeding varieties. The catalog was conceptualized and created to serve as an easy-to-use product-selection guide, offering digital and print access to an organized overview of industry knowledge from Terra Nova’s breeding team. It was also designed as an informational and photography guide for garden center retailers and landscape designers.

Plant varieties bred for various landscape and other applications are group-featured with genera and collections of related purposes in the catalog; these plants are detailed in dedicated page sections which include, “Terra Nova Nurseries’ Pollinator Plants,” “Houseplants from Terra Nova,” “Terra Nova’s North American Nativars,” and “Terra Nova’s Low Water Users.”

Also included throughout the catalog are dynamic, descriptive sections to summarize Terra Nova’s many trend-setting genera; these sections include garden photos and profile information for agastache, begonia, bergenia, coleus, dicentra, echinacea, helleborus, heuchera, kniphofia, leucanthemum, nepeta, and others.

New to this catalog edition is a display page showing photos of beautiful landscaping projects and events for which Terra Nova consulted in China. These include the Moasiculture projects in Beijing, which were designed by Terra Nova and its licensee Beijing Florascape; and the 2021 Damu Garden Festival, which was planned with Terra Nova China representative Kevin Chen and hosted by licensee Chongqing Tianmu Agriculture.

The new catalog features 19 sections of other noteworthy news and information from Terra Nova Nurseries, including but not limited to: New Introductions for 2022-2023; Terra Nova’s Early Order Discount Program; the company’s Display Garden; Terra’s Nova’s partnership with ThinkPlants™; stunning displays of hanging baskets and mixed containers; Terra Nova’s efforts to reduce waste and plastic consumption for a healthier planet; pricing and ordering details; top selling plants; and additional resource information.

The 2022-2023 catalog’s digital version can be accessed and downloaded at no cost on Terra Nova Nurseries’ website. Print copies can be attained at Terra Nova’s exhibit booth during Cultivate 2022 and/or requested through Terra Nova’s sales representatives or brokers. Sales contact information can be found at the end of the catalog. Learn more at www.terranovanurseries.com.