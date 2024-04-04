That Flower Feeling Celebrates National Self-Care Day

FALLBROOK, Ca. – The “That Flower Feeling” initiative is embracing national self-care day.

That Flower Feeling is a national floral marketing initiative established in 2021 by CalFlowers that is dedicated to increasing floral consumption across the US through a consumer direct marketing campaign that promotes the use of flowers in everyday self-care routines. The cooperative effort strives to make the experience of having fresh flowers a part of daily life, promoting the idea that even the most modest bouquet can have positive effects on one’s well-being. By capturing “that flower feeling,” the initiative seeks to spread the joy and impact of flowers on a regular basis, ultimately benefiting the entire floral industry by increasing demand for non-holiday sales.

Every year, National Self-Care Day takes place on April 5th. This day serves as a gentle reminder for everyone nationwide to remember to pause, take a break, and make some room for themselves. Everyone is encouraged to engage in an activity that brings them happiness and helps alleviate stress. National Self-Care Day was created by Laura Schwartz in October 2020. Through acts of personal care and preservation, acts of self-care help us become healthier and happier versions of ourselves. In more contemporary times, self-care has developed into a universally embraced method for tending to personal needs. Self-Care is promoted through diverse avenues aimed at enhancing well-being. This encompasses a multitude of practices and perspectives, forming the foundation of a holistic self-care routine. Embracing a broad scope, it encompasses facets such as physical, social, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. Even seemingly modest gestures, like selecting a bouquet of flowers from a nearby grocery store or florist, can serve as potent acts of self-care.

The effect that self-care can make is astounding. When it comes to flowers, their presence can trigger emotions of happiness, heighten feelings of life satisfaction, and affect social behavior in a positive manner far beyond what is normally believed. Studies have shown that interactions with flowers, can have profound effects on reducing stress, boosting mood, and promoting overall well-being. A Rutgers University study found that “Flowers have a long-term positive effect on moods. Specifically, study participants reported feeling less depressed, anxious, and agitated after receiving flowers, and demonstrated a higher sense of enjoyment and life satisfaction”. That Flower Feeling aims to inspire individuals to explore the synergistic relationship between self-care practices and the beauty of Flowers.

To celebrate National Self-Care Day on April 5th, That Flower Feeling will hold multiple bouquet giveaways on its Instagram and TikTok accounts. This initiative aligns with the growing recognition and importance of self-care and mental health.