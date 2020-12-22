The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Valentine’s Day Look Book Has Landed

The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Valentine’s Day Look Book is here, helping gift-givers find the perfect expression of love for all the sweethearts in their lives.

This annual guide includes thoughtful, playful, and romantic gift ideas, such as one-of-a-kind floral arrangements and preserved roses from 1-800-Flowers.com®, customized keepsakes for everyone (including pets!) from PersonalizationMall.com®, prepared gourmet meals and indulgent desserts from Harry & David®, plus chocolate truffles, baked goods and buttercream frosted treats from Simply Chocolate®, Wolferman’s Bakery®, and Cheryl’s Cookies®.

With suggestions for planning the ultimate date night at home, gifts for the littlest loves, and perfect presents for him, the company’s family of brands have everything needed to make a lasting impression this Valentine’s Day.

Romance is in the air!

