The “Crystal Palace” Returns

The Brown Family Greenhouse at Reynolda Gardens is set to reopen in October

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Brown Family Greenhouse in Reynolda Village is set to open its doors again after being closed to the public for renovations. The revamped greenhouse will be accompanied by a new Reynolda Welcome Center where visitors can purchase Reynolda-branded merchandise, including plants from the garden and honey from beehives located on the property.

The greenhouse is an original 1913 Lord & Burnam greenhouse and was built for R.J. and Katharine Reynolds. The renovated greenhouse still pays homage to the historical aspects of the building.

The curved glass and dome from the original have been re-added — features that inspire the nickname “Crystal Palace,” given to the greenhouse by Director of Reynolda Gardens Jon Roethling. The plant benches that line the interior of the building were ordered using the original molds, and the aluminum blinds that most recently lined the roof and exterior are gone — replaced by clear tinted glass, allowing for a naturally-lit interior and improved airflow.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wake Forest University’s Old Gold & Black