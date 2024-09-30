Collaborating for the Advancement of the Floral Industry

The Ten Group’s 100% Participation in AFE’s R.I.S.E. to Support Campaign

Alexandria, VA — In a remarkable demonstration of unity and dedication, the Ten Group, a focus group of retail florists, has once again showcased its unwavering support for the American Floral Endowment (AFE) during this year’s Annual Fundraising Campaign: R.I.S.E. to Support.

In 2024, the Ten Group reached an impactful achievement of 100% participation of current member shops during AFE’s annual fundraising effort, which supports research, internships, scholarships, and education for the entire floral industry. The group’s collective effort highlights a longstanding tradition of philanthropy and leadership in the floral industry.

The Ten Group’s members of dedicated florists include:

Ah Sam Floral Company

Bartz Viviano Flowers & Gifts

Billy Heroman’s Flowers & Gifts

Ganain’s Floral & Greenhouses

McNamara Florist

Phillip’s Flowers & Gifts

Phoenix Flower Shops

Robertson’s Flowers

Stadium Flowers

Viviano Flower Shop

Walter Knoll Florist

WildFlower | Stem + Sundry

Their collective generosity reflects their commitment to the floral community and their belief in the mission and impact of AFE.

A Legacy of Commitment

In addition to the involvement of these current members, former members also contributed to the Endowment’s campaign, further amplifying the impact of their collective effort. These contributors include Royer’s Flowers & Gifts, Zeidler’s Floral Company, Inc., and Chuck Ganain. Beyond the campaign, the Ten Group’s current and past members along with their families have a long history of support for the Endowment with total giving exceeding $800,000, including establishing several different educational grants.

“By investing in the American Floral Endowment, we’re not just supporting a cause but nurturing the entire industry’s future. Our collective contributions as direct industry members ensure that the resources, education, and research needed to advance floral continue to thrive, benefiting every florist and enriching our community as a whole,” stated Ken Young of Phoenix Flower Shops, a longtime member of the Ten Group, and Past Chairman of AFE.

Founded in the 1950s, The Ten Group was the first national peer group of retail florists in the United States. Since its inception, the group has met biannually at various locations to address industry challenges and share best practices. Over the decades, the group has supported AFE through financial contributions and played a crucial role through volunteer leadership.

To date, seven members from the Ten Group have served as Trustees for AFE, five of whom have stepped into the role of Treasurer and two as Chairman. This level of involvement illustrates their commitment to the growth and sustainability of the floral industry.

The Role of AFE

The Endowment plays a vital role in the industry by providing for the advancement and growth of all segments. For retail florists, such as the members of the Ten Group, AFE features educational travel grants, care and handling resources, recruitment resources, and more.

“I’ve always been proud to be part of the American Floral Endowment. It’s been led by the best and the brightest leaders our floral industry has to offer. The Endowment has many retail-focused programs. Its outstanding research provides a top-level resource that can help florists and wholesalers increase the quality and longevity of the flowers that we deliver to our customers. There are many opportunities through AFE directly for florists to support ongoing education, foster the next generation and build our businesses,” noted Buzzy Heroman of Billy Heroman’s.

The collaborative efforts of the Ten Group during AFE’s R.I.S.E. campaign and beyond spotlight the strength and impact that the floral industry can have if we work together for the betterment of all. Their full participation and generous contributions over the years are a testament to their dedication to AFE and the advancement of the industry.

About the American Floral Endowment:

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors.