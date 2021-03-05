The American Floral Endowment is Now Accepting Applications for 2021 AFE Scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for 30 different scholarships through the American Floral Endowment (AFE). Both undergraduate and graduate students studying floriculture and horticulture are welcome and encourages to submit their applications by the May 1 deadline.
Scholarships range from $500 to $6,000. All supporting students in our industry.
NEW APPLICATION FORMS! AFE has developed separate application forms for undergraduate scholarships versus graduate scholarships. Please be sure to complete the correct application form. Failure to submit the correct application form will lead to disqualification.
Scholarships are broken down into three categories:
- Scholarships for undergraduate students only.
- Scholarships for undergraduate or graduate students.
- Scholarships for graduate students only.
In 2020, the Endowment awarded more than $38,500 in scholarships.
“AFE strives to support the next generation of industry members in any way we can. One of the ways we do this is through awarding scholarships to help ease their financial burdens,” said Greg Royer, Chairman of Royers Flowers & Gifts and AFE Education Committee Chair.
30 scholarships are awarded annually to assist students in pursuing a career in horticulture or floriculture. Scholarships are available for students interested in:
- Marketing/Sales
- Agribusiness
- Floral Design
- Greenhouse Production
- Ornamental Horticulture
- Integrated Pest Management
- Floriculture Research/Education
- And more!
About AFE
The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $18 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org.