Tops Promotes Cole Bickal to Produce/Floral Specialist for Tops East Region

Williamsville, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the promotion of Cole Bickal to Produce/Floral specialist in the East Region for Tops.

Cole will be responsible for the Syracuse Northeast & Hudson Midstate Districts. He will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of operations and merchandising for the Produce and Floral departments within those districts. Cole started with Tops Markets in 2001 and over his 22-year career has held various positions including produce clerk, produce manager, and most recently operations manager of our Elmira, Tops. Cole resides with his wife and daughters in Lansing, NY.

Do you have a passion for food? So do we! Join the 28th largest supermarket chain in the country and do what you love every day-all while learning new skills, honing your craft, and growing as a leader. From various positions throughout our stores to warehouse opportunities and more, we just may have the perfect match for you! To learn more about the great opportunities that await you at your neighborhood Tops visit https://www.topsmarkets.com/Careers/

About Tops Friendly Markets

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 149 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.