Tops Adds Two More Locations to Shop + Scan Line Up Saving Customers Time & Money as They Shop

Williamsville, N.Y. – Now more than ever customers are looking for contactless options for their shopping experience and with the new Tops Shop + Scan app, this added convenience delivers that and more! Already available in six area Tops locations, this convenient service is now expanding to include two new stores: 2351 Maple Rd., in Amherst, NY and 6914 Erie Rd., Derby, NY.

The concept of Shop + Scan is simple! By simply using your phone, you can scan and then bag your items as you shop. While shopping, the user will see a running total and watch their savings and rewards automatically apply. When finished, they simply visit any pay station for an expedited check out allowing the customer to get in and out of the store quickly.

“We are excited to bring this innovative new technology to even more customers in western New York with these latest expansions,” said Ed Rick, director, consumer marketing & digital. “It’s so easy to use. All you need to do is download the Tops Shop + Scan app, connect to our free in-store Wi-Fi, enter your Tops BonusPlus card number, and you are ready to shop.”

You can find Tops Shop + Scan at the following locations: ? Amherst, NY (2351 Maple Rd.) – NEW ? Derby, NY (6914 Erie Rd.) – NEW ? East Amherst, NY (9660 Transit Rd.) ? Hamburg, NY (6150 South Park Ave.) ? Orchard Park, NY (3201 Southwestern Blvd.) ? East Aurora, NY (65 Grey St.) ? Grand Island, NY (2140 Grand Island Blvd.) ? Buffalo/Kenmore, NY (1740 Sheridan Dr.)

About Tops Friendly Markets

Tops Markets, LLC is headquartered in Williamsville, NY and operates 157 full-service supermarkets with five additional franchise stores and is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York. As a leading grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, and with the support of 15,000 associates, our core mission is to help our communities flourish. We support programs that seek to eradicate hunger and disease; promote the education of our youth; and to ensure we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high quality products. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com