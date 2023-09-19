Voting now Open for National Garden Bureau’s 2023 Therapeutic Garden Grant

DOWNERS GROVE, IL —Voting is now open for the National Garden Bureau’s (NGB) 2023 Therapeutic Garden Grant. Anyone and everyone is encouraged to visit the NGB website and vote for the most deserving therapeutic garden based on the videos seen at https://ngb.org/therapeutic-garden-grant-voting/

Started in 2014, the Therapeutic Garden Grant is a philanthropic program of NGB that supports therapeutic gardens across North America. In 2023, National Garden Bureau, American Meadows, Ball Horticultural Company and Sakata Seed America are partnering to provide $7,500 in grant money to be split between five therapeutic gardens in North America.

The first-place winner of the online voting will receive $3,000 from the program to enhance the garden’s good works and continue its mission. Second place will receive $1,500 and the three runner ups will receive $1,000 each to continue their garden’s mission.

After reviewing all applications submitted for the 2023 Therapeutic Garden Grant, NGB has narrowed the list of finalists to five therapeutic gardening programs. Those gardens are:

The program at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is designed for adult residents with multiple & complex challenges that require a regular regimen of care and attention by qualified health professionals.

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services has maintained a 3-acre healing garden for 12 years with the intent to provide both passive and active horticulture engagement for patients, staff, visitors, and the public.

Insight Garden Program’s mission is to facilitate innovative gardening and landscaping training so that people in prison can reconnect to self, community, and the natural world.

The mission of Skyland Trail is to help individuals recover from mental illness and live independent and successful lives in the community and one of the key programs to achieve this is horticultural therapy,

The University of Tennessee (UT) Gardens is a 10-acre garden utilized by students and the community. This horticultural therapy program launched in 2012 and has served over 9,000 people since.

The online voting can be accessed at https://ngb.org/therapeutic-garden-grant-voting/ until September 30, 2023. Before voting be sure to view the videos created by the five finalists explaining their impactful horticulture therapy programs.

For more information about National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek at dblazek@ngb.org.

· National Garden Bureau promotes the health and healing powers of human interaction with plants through a yearly grant program for therapeutic gardens.

· Sakata Seed America is a leader in breeding vegetable and ornamental seed and vegetative cuttings. They are committed to supporting organizations throughout North America to help people live productive, healthy and enriched lives.

· Ball Horticultural Company’s mission is to Color The World. This is accomplished, not only through flowers and plants, but also by ensuring the industries and communities around us are vibrant and healthy.

· American Meadows says “We Do Good Through Gardening.” Their primary focus is to be great at providing home gardeners with the products and knowledge they need to succeed.