Westerlay Orchids Welcomes Ecommerce Specialist Grace Hanna to Help Coordinate Expanding Online Community Outreach Efforts During COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.: As their Box of Orchids program and community outreach initiatives rapidly expand, Carpinteria-based Westerlay Orchids responds by adding Ecommerce Specialist Grace Hanna to the team. For three generations, Westerlay Orchids has proudly cultivated some of the Pacific Coast’s finest blooms while remaining committed to sustainability, innovation, and giving back. During COVID-19 lockdown, the company partnered with both local and national industry organizations to successfully gift thousands of orchids to frontline workers statewide through their Box of Orchids program and the “100,000 Orchid Challenge.” Now, in order to keep up with rising demand, Grace will serve as the brand’s program liaison, helping to coordinate efforts while serving a growing customer and partner base.

“Through both the Box of Orchids program and the ‘100,000 Orchid Challenge,’ Westerlay Orchids has brought hope and encouragement to so many during a chaotic season,” says Grace. “It is a privilege to be part of this project, and I look forward to all we can accomplish together. As we search for a sense of normalcy and a way to connect with our community during this time, it is essential to adapt the way we engage with our customers. Through boxoforchids.com, Westerlay Orchids is proud to offer a safe and easy way for our customers to select beautiful orchids for their homes and workplaces. We believe orchids are a source of joy, and we are excited to make them easier to enjoy than ever though this new venture.” says Grace.

A graduate of Santa Barbara’s own Westmont College, Grace brings experience from her most recent role as Marketing and Product Development Specialist for Heirloom Roses. Among her achievements there, she successfully designed and implemented sustainable social media strategies, collaboratively developed email campaign content and sales copy, and grew the company’s Facebook following from 10k to 107k. Hanna’s experience also includes serving as Marketing Intern for Girls on the Run, where she helped to achieve targeted website optimization, high-performing email marketing campaign design, and assisted with implementing creative, future-focused marketing solutions using limited resources.

As Ecommerce Specialist for Westerlay Orchids, Grace’s duties will include managing short- and long-term e-comm strategies to drive brand awareness, grow market share, and deliver on ambitious sales goals. Joining efforts with the company to promote community-based initiatives, she will also serve an integral role in advancing programs like Box of Orchids. Highlighted on news outlets such as KABC and KEYT, the program invites customers to send premium, wholesale-priced orchids or hand-selected garden boxes to recipients anywhere in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon, complete with free shipping. The initiative began as an effort by Westerlay Orchids to encourage and uplift those in quarantine isolation or on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to its overwhelming popularity, it has since expanded to include a wider range of plant options and shipping areas.

Learn more and browse the Box of Orchids collection at BoxOfOrchids.com.

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 3 million orchids directly to customers and to local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.WesterlayOrchids.com to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.