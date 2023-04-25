Aleph Farms Launches New Product Brand Aleph Cuts

REHOVOT, Israel- Aleph Farms, a food technology company designing new ways to grow quality animal products, today announced the launch of its first product brand, Aleph Cuts. Under the Aleph Cuts brand, the company will market its first product, the Petit Steak, the world’s first cultivated steak anticipated to launch in Singapore and Israel later this year, pending regulatory approvals. Developed in partnership with brand and experience design agency, BOND, this branding initiative distinguishes Aleph Farms’ products and builds momentum ahead of commercialization and subsequent engagement with customers and end consumers.

“With the launch of Aleph Cuts, we are introducing our product through an epicurean lens to connect people to our incredible ‘new take on steak,’ sharing what this choice means in an engaging and authentic way,” said Nicky Quinn, VP Marketing at Aleph Farms. “Iconic brands aren’t built overnight or by one person or team. We look forward to co-creating our brand over time with consumers, so we can best serve their evolving needs.”

The visual identities for Aleph Farms and Aleph Cuts are part of a unified system designed to support the scale of Aleph Farms’ growing product portfolio. The brands are related through visual elements such as the wordmark, icon, and color palette but evoke different aspects of the Aleph ethos: Aleph Farms is more pragmatic and focuses on technology and innovation, while Aleph Cuts is more emotional and focuses on educating about the product and celebrating culture through the lens of food. They share a new icon inspired by the company’s previous ox head symbol, reflected in the letter A in Aleph but flipped, creating a mirror effect that compels the viewer to see familiar things in a new way.

“We set out to create a brand that reflects the innovative Aleph Farms team we got to know. A system that welcomed everyone to this new way of thinking about what and how we eat. We took inspiration from something universal, the food we eat daily, and the visionary Aleph Farms’ processes and passion,” said Lindsay Gravette, Creative Director and Partner at BOND, who oversaw the project. “The result is a pair of brands that express the practical and exceptional, bringing cultivated meat and cellular agriculture to the world.”

Aleph Farms is working closely with regulatory agencies around the world as it prepares for the commercial launch of its first product under the Aleph Cuts brand, the Petit Steak grown from non-modified cells of a premium Angus cow. As with all its products, there is no slaughter involved in production; instead, from a single fertilized egg, Aleph Farms can grow thousands of tons of cultivated meat, serving as part of a just and inclusive transition to sustainable and secure food systems. The company also has a ‘Whole Animal’ approach by which it plans to produce different cuts of steak as well as other products based on animal cells, such as cultivated collagen, through additional proprietary capabilities.

About Aleph Farms

Aleph Farms is an Israel-based food technology company designing new ways to grow quality animal products that improve sustainability, food security and animal welfare in our food systems. Founded in 2017, the company utilized cellular agriculture technology to unveil the world’s first cultivated thin-cut steak in 2018, the world’s first cultivated ribeye steak in 2021, and cultivated collagen in 2022. Under its product brand, Aleph Cuts, the company will launch its first product, the Petit Steak, grown from the non-modified cells of a premium Angus cow. For its contributions to climate leadership including a net zero commitment made in 2020, it has received top accolades from the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

For more information, follow Aleph Cuts on Instagram and Facebook, Aleph Farms on Twitter and Linkedin, or visit www.aleph-farms.com. Access our press kit here.

About BOND

BOND is a global brand & experience design agency.

We make a simple promise to those we work with: We will build for you the perfectly crafted brand. So you can build your future with it.

We keep that promise by designing simple, strong, easy-to-use and unmistakable brands. Always guided by our founding belief that only quality stands the test of time.

Our 60+ people of 20+ nationalities work as one across our San Francisco, Helsinki, London, Dubai and Tallinn studios, for clients that include British Airways, Accor, Microsoft and S Group.

For more information visit www.bond-agency.com.