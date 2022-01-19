Annual #GrassfedChallenge Provides Discounts, Giveaways, Contests, Recipes and Shopping Lists

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–January 17 is considered Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day, the day when most abandon their New Year’s resolutions. Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats® is here to help get over this hump with incentives and support through February to keep shoppers on track with the second annual #GrassfedChallenge. Seeking to highlight the benefits of organic, grass-fed beef as part of a healthy and environmentally friendly diet, the social media campaign offers discounts, promotions, recipes, shopping lists, encouragement along with a contest and giveaways.

With the unprecedented demand for of organic, grass-fed meat during the pandemic, more people are learning about the benefits. According to Nielsen’s Trends to Watch, the continued “food as medicine” movement is growing; IRI data (Power of Meat 2021) indicated organic meat sales were up 22% and grass-fed by over a third. In addition, 79% of internet users use blogs and social media to make decisions about what foods to try1 and 82% of the US population uses some form of social media2.

According to registered dietician Victoria Seaver of EatingWell, “Protein does your body a lot of good. It builds healthy cells and repairs ones that are damaged, keeps your immune system in tip-top shape and it helps you to feel fuller for longer after a meal.” Grass-fed beef delivers more nutrients and aids in supplemental weight loss. Grass-fed beef has 60% more Omega-3’s, 2x more vitamin A & E, 3x more conjugated linoleic acid (reduces heart disease), less (total) monosaturated fat and a higher concentration of (good) unsaturated fats than conventionally raised beef.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) say that almost half of US adults are dieting at any given time, and January is traditionally the highest diet month. Panorama Organic’s #GrassfedChallenge is designed to make healthy eating easier with information on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“With Omicron and the fierce winter weather, many of us are seeking foods to prepare at home that are both highly nutritious and great tasting. Those same foods and purchases can directly affect the livelihood of U.S. ranchers and the health of our planet. For January and February, we have enlisted our partners in a social media #GrassfedChallenge campaign to include Panorama’s organic, non-GMO, grass-fed beef – that nourishes our body and planet, as part of a healthy diet,” said Kay Cornelius, general manager of Panorama Organic Grass-Fed beef.

“Beef often gets a bad rap, but it’s the how NOT the cow,” shared Cornelius. “The more shoppers know, the more impressed they will be with the health and environmental benefits of Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats.”

Panorama is known as a leader in regenerative agriculture, recently announcing a partnership with Audubon’s Conservation Ranching initiative to preserve 1 million acres of grassland. The #GrassfedChallenge’s educational resources and recipes empower shoppers to better understand what makes Panorama Organic Grass-fed a healthy choice.

Panorama is providing the grocery list, recipes, discounts, order information and locations for purchase on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to help followers stay on track throughout the #GrassfedChallenge. Several partners are offering ways to save:

– Whole Foods Market is currently offering a promotion on all Panorama Organic one-pound grass-fed ground beef in participating markets.

– PerdueFarms.com has a 22% off deal in celebration of 2022 with the GRASSFED22 code along with a Whole30® Bundle with discounts using promo: WHOLE30.

Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, is one of the nation’s largest producers of 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished, USDA Certified Organic beef with 31 independent family ranchers that span eight states and nearly one million acres of land. Ranchers raise Panorama Organic cattle on open rangelands of organic grasses and legumes and employ pasture rotation and land-management practices that promote animal health and protect delicate rangeland ecosystems. Ranchers all adhere to strict organic, non-GMO, and regenerative protocols. The cattle are never administered hormones or antibiotics or fed animal by-products and are animal welfare Global Animal Partnership (GAP) Step 4 approved. The result is nutritious and delicious protein for eaters concerned about their health and the health of the planet. Learn more at www.panoramameats.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PanoramaMeats.

