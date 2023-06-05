Beef Your Way Through PA this Summer

Bedford, PA – It’s June and you know what that means? Summer grilling is underway and while we still encourage you to fire up your grill, we also invite you to get out and support local restaurants throughout Pennsylvania. The Beef Your Way Through PA passport, funded by Pennsylvania beef producers through the Beef Checkoff, features over 35 Pennsylvania restaurants across the state that serve outstanding beef.

The free beef passport program urges participants to visit the featured locations from now through September 4, 2023, where they can order beef menu items and earn points towards prizes by checking in via the app. Participants with at least one stamp/check-in will be eligible for the grand prize of a Pit Boss Grill. The program is designed to highlight Pennsylvania’s beef industry while helping to support local restaurants and drive beef demand throughout the state in an easy, mobile-friendly way.

The Pennsylvania Beef Passports are free and can obtained at https://www.pabeef.org/beef-your-way-through-pa. The passports can be set up from the convenience of a mobile device. Points earned on digital passports can be redeemed for prizes and each visit qualifies as an entry into a grand prize beef bundle give-a-way.

For a full list of prizes and contest rules, visit https://www.pabeef.org/beef-your-way-through-pa or contact the Pennsylvania Beef Council office at 1-888-4BEEFPA.

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval. Internal links within this document are funded and maintained by the Beef Checkoff. All other outgoing links are to websites maintained by third parties.