Bruno Beef Strips Recalls Beef Strip Products Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON – Bruno Beef Strips, a Monroe, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 7,452 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) snack stick beef strips due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains hydrolyzed soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The RTE snack stick beef strip items were produced from April 20, 2022, through April 4, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

1.6-oz. vacuumed package containing “BRUNO BEEF STRIPS PEPPER & GARLIC SNACK STICKS” with lot codes 22110 through 23094 located at the bottom of the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 373SEWI” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This establishment is a Wisconsin state-inspected plant which participates in USDA’s Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) program, under which state-inspected plants can operate as federally inspected facilities and ship their products in interstate commerce. These items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations in Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture inspection personnel notified FSIS that they identified that the establishment utilized a spice mix, which contains hydrolyzed soy protein, in the formulation of snack stick beef strips. The final product labels on the packaging do not declare the soy ingredient, a known allergen.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be on retailers’ shelves or in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Bud Schwartz, Owner, Bruno Beef Strips at 608-558-5353 or Tyler Schwartz, Schwartz Distributing at 608-214-7336.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.