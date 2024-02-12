Cargill Purchases Two Meat Plants From Long-time Partner Ahold Delhaize USA

WICHITA, Kan.–As U.S. consumer demand for convenient and affordable protein options continues to grow, Cargill announced today that the company has invested in two processing facilities to expand its production and distribution of supermarket case-ready beef and pork to retailers in the Northeast part of the country.

Cargill has purchased case-ready meat plants in North Kingstown, R.I., and Camp Hill, Penn. from Infinity Meat Solutions, subsidiaries of Ahold Delhaize USA. Cargill team members already staff both facilities, stemming from a long-term partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA companies to produce packaged ground beef and pork, muscle cuts and value-added products such as seasoned, marinated and breaded meats for the retailer’s U.S. grocery store brands. Cargill will continue to service Ahold Delhaize USA brands in the Northeast, while expanding its case-ready production and distribution capabilities from the two plants to additional retailers.

“With this investment, we look forward to our continued partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA companies while bringing additional high-quality case-ready products to new retail customers,” said Hans Kabat, president of Cargill’s North American Protein business. “By bringing more of our case-ready and value-added protein products to retailers, their employees can spend less time on back-room prep work and more time helping their customers at the meat counter.”

Terms of the sale are not disclosed.

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers, and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life’s essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 159 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing – today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company of Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, including its local brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and 20 distribution centers across more than 20 states and serving millions of omnichannel customers each week.