National Protein and Food Distributors Association Recognizes Two Leaders in the Protein Industry at Awards Reception

ST MARYS, GA – The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) honored two industry leaders during its Awards Reception at the Annual Protein Convention and Showcase at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 31.

Jeff Paschall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Fieldale Farms in Baldwin, Georgia, was honored with the NPFDA Member of the Year Award. Jim Perdue, Chairman of Perdue Farms in Salisbury, Maryland, was recognized with the NPFDA Protein Industry Lifetime Achievement Award.

NPFDA Member of the Year Jeff Paschall is a man of many talents. In high school, while others became involved in sports, he was working on the family farm. He was very involved in the Future Farmers of America and won several awards. With a bachelor’s degree from Murray State University and experience in the chicken industry, he has proven himself a valuable asset to Fieldale Farms for over 30 years. Beyond his professional success, Paschall is a dedicated father and coach to his three daughters and actively participates in his community and church. His commitment to NPFDA has been recognized by his peers, making him an exceptional choice for the Member of the Year award.

Fieldale Farms President, Tom Hensley, commends Jeff for his outstanding achievements and recognizes him as the ideal candidate for the Member of the Year title. “Jeff has been our Most Valuable Player for years. He is a man of action. While he certainly is a talker, he is also a doer. He sees an opportunity, develops a plan, puts the plan to work, and follows through until it is completed. Both NPFDA and Fieldale Farms are better off because of Jeff.”

NPFDA Protein Industry Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Jim Perdue, is the third-generation leader of privately-held, Maryland-based Perdue Farms. He grew up in the family business and learned the importance of customer satisfaction and quality products. After obtaining a master’s degree and a doctorate, Perdue returned to the company in 1983 and worked his way up the ranks. He became CEO and Chairman of the Board in 1991.

Under his leadership, the company expanded its portfolio of premium protein brands and became a leader in workplace safety and employee health. It also became the first major poultry company to move all its chicken to no-antibiotics ever protocols and is an industry leader in animal welfare with its Commitments to Animal Care initiatives.

Perdue is also actively involved in community organizations and serves on the board of the Oyster Recovery Partnership, a nonprofit expert in Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration. As Chairman, Perdue ensures that the company remains true to its values of quality, integrity, teamwork, and stewardship. Perdue Farms is committed to being the most trusted name in food and agricultural products.

Throughout Perdue’s professional trajectory and operational methodologies, he remains steadfast in his unwavering commitment that “if you take care of your people and produce high-quality products, profitability will follow.”

NPFDA Board Chair Laurie Pate extended her sincere congratulations to Jeff Paschall and Jim Perdue for their well-deserved recognition in acknowledgment of their significant contributions to the protein industry and NPFDA.

