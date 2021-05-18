National Protein and Food Distributors Association Releases New Branded Logo

ST MARYS, GA – The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) membership approved a name change earlier this year, leading to a full rebrand. The change reflects NPFDA member’s interests and the organization’s new direction within the industry.

NPFDA partnered with Allied Member, Lumen Creative, a full-service marketing agency in Boise, Idaho for our rebrand. Lumen went through a 5-step process to help uncover the brand perception and identify words that define the NPFDA organization. This journey helped the Lumen team craft branding options that included imagery, texture, typography, color, mood, and more. In the end, the new logo mark has been designed to represent our continued commitment to building long-term business relationships to the protein and food industries throughout this ever-changing environment.

Lumen provided several options which were shared with leadership and finally with the whole membership. The membership then voted on the winning logo.

“We were ecstatic at the opportunity to assist with NPFDA’s rebranding needs. With the name change, NPFDA had a unique opportunity to represent their true mission of the organization, Connectivity” said Bradley Backstrom, Director of Marketing at Lumen Creative. Backstrom continued, “The use of the organic icon to represent industry connectivity combined with a strong font make for a well-rounded brand image that clearly helps define the NPFDA mission.”

“Our new logo invokes connection. It is fresh and refined. Our members recognize that through their membership with NPFDA and the various events, they create valuable connections for lasting relationships that in turn help them grow thriving businesses, “said Cece Corbin, CMP, President of NPFDA.

About NPFDA The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) is a non-profit trade association based in St. Mary’s, Georgia which has been in existence since 1967. It is comprised of protein and food suppliers, retailers, processors, transportation companies and marketers with a membership of 280 industry firms from throughout the country. The association’s goal is to provide platforms for all members to get together and network, grow and learn from one another, and develop real lasting business relationships. NPFDA’s mission is to help businesses in the protein industry connect, build lasting relationships, and thrive. For more information, visit www.npfda.org or call (912) 439-3603. Follow us on Twitter @NPFDA1 or via Facebook

About Lumen Creative is a full-service marketing agency based in Boise, Idaho. Lumen specializes in servicing the food service distribution, supply chain and the allied industries niche. Lumen approaches marketing from an overall strategy; branding, digital campaigns such as social, email and google ads, fleet vehicle wraps, website development, promotional materials, and printed collateral. Lumen understands your business challenges and can help strengthen your organization’s go-to-market strategy. To learn more about what Lumen can do for you, visit: lumencreative.agency