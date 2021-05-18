American Rose Trials for Sustainability Winners from Star Roses and Plants

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles and woody plants, is excited to announce it recently won four awards from The American Rose Trials for Sustainability® (A.R.T.S.®) program. A.R.T.S.® identifies the most sustainable, hardy, pest-resistant, and beautiful rose cultivars for use in American landscapes and gardens.

The winners are as follows:

Brick House™ is a strong, dark red rose that re-blooms throughout the season with a lot of flower power on each flush. It has excellent disease resistance for the type.

Pinkerbelle™ is a very unique breakthrough, combining a spicy, verbena scent and superior disease resistance on a Hybrid Tea. It performs very well in climates that are prone to black spot.

Candy Cane Cocktail™ displays bi-colored blooms of white suffused with deep pink to red edges that stand out in the garden. It features superior disease resistance and impressive re-blooming.

Sweet Spirit™ is a cherry red rose with a strong, sweet fragrance. It does really well in hot, humid climates. It displays beautiful, disease-resistant foliage, and is a wonderful rose for cutting.

To learn more about Star® Roses and Plants introductions. To learn more about The American Rose Trials for Sustainability®.

