Conagra Brands Partners with Marine Stewardship Council to Promote Certified Sustainable Seafood

CHICAGO — Conagra Brands today announced its partnership with the internationally recognized Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) to bring more sustainably sourced fish options to American consumers and drive awareness of the importance of protecting marine ecosystems. The MSC, a global nonprofit recognized as the world’s leading certification and ecolabeling program for sustainable, wild-caught seafood, is encouraging consumers to switch to seafood certified to its rigorous ‘blue fish’ standard with its new ‘Little Blue Label, Big Blue Future’ global campaign, or #bigbluefuture on social media. Beginning in summer 2020, Conagra Brands’ Van de Kamp’s and Mrs. Paul’s frozen fish fillets and fish sticks will bear the MSC blue fish label, indicating the wild-caught fish has been third-party certified for sustainable fishing practices that help to protect marine habitats and maintain healthy fish population levels.

“Driving adoption of sustainably sourced seafood is key to a healthy planet,” said Lindsay Brady, VP & General Manager. “Approximately one-third of fisheries around the world have been fished beyond sustainable limits, with another 60% fished to their maximum capacity1. By sourcing MSC-certified seafood for our key frozen fish products and educating consumers on its benefits, we support responsible fishing practices and help consumers feel confident that the fish they purchase meets rigorous standards.”

The MSC standard was established in 1997 and is the only global wild caught seafood standard and ecolabeling program to meet United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) guidelines, as well as meet Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) benchmarking criteria. The standards used to evaluate fisheries have been developed in deliberation with scientists, industry, and conservation groups, and reflect the most up-to-date fisheries science and management practices.

Support of MSC-certified seafood sourcing is part of Conagra Brands’ corporate social responsibility efforts to align with UN Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water, which aims to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources.

For more information on Conagra Brands’ corporate citizenship, please visit https://www.conagrabrands.com/our-company/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Conagra Brands

1 According to the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (2015), 33% of the world’s fish stocks are overfished, with this figure increasing consistently since 1974. 59.77% are fished to their maximum sustainable capacity.