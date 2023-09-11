Sustainability Takes Root: Good Life Organic Introduces Eco-Friendly Packaging for Organic Potatoes

[Corona, CA] — Good Life Organic, a subsidiary of Veg-Fresh Farms, announces the launch of its revolutionary compostable bio-degradable packaging for organic potatoes. This sustainable packaging, certified biologically degradable by the Rise Research Institutes of Sweden, sets a new standard in eco-conscious food packaging.

The innovative packaging, crafted from eco-friendly paper, is designed to fully decompose when properly discarded, thus making a substantial contribution to reducing its environmental footprint. Good Life Organic is proud to lead the way in offering a great solution to conscious consumers and retailers.

“Consumers want to feel good about doing their part in contributing to the environment, and we are committed to providing sustainable solutions where possible,” said Jamie Simon, Director of Sales. “With this new compostable packaging, we are not only reducing plastic waste but also offering a greener choice to our customers.”

“Innovation is front and center for us,” added Randy Cancellieri, Owner and Partner of Veg-Fresh Farms. “We believe that by continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in sustainable agriculture and packaging, we can make a positive impact on the planet while delivering top-quality organic produce to our customers.”

About Good Life Organic: Good Life Organic, a brand under Veg-Fresh Farms, is dedicated to providing the freshest and highest quality organic produce to consumers and retailers. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Good Life Organic strives to minimize its environmental footprint while delivering wholesome, delicious organic products.

About Veg-Fresh Farms: Veg-Fresh Farms is a third-generation, family-run agribusiness that has been a trusted supplier of fresh produce to national food service chains and national retailers for decades. Operating under the Veg-Fresh Farms, Crystal Cove Berry Farms, Pure Citrus, Sweet King, On Flavor and Good Life Organic brands, the company is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation in the fresh produce industry.