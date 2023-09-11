Brighter Bites Launches New Ambassador Program for 2023-2024 School Year

HOUSTON – Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, announces the launch of the Brighter Bites Ambassador Program, designed to train and enable supporters of Brighter Bites to inform people in their company network about the mission of the organization across the country.

“The goal is for those with an existing passion for Brighter Bites to drive and motivate others to join our mission,” said Melissa McDonald, Director of Development at Brighter Bites. “The expected impact from this new program is to create awareness in areas we have yet to reach, drive donations and volunteer hours, and to connect us with new partners and companies who are aligned with our goals.”

Brighter Bites will equip ambassador program participants with tools they need to share its story with each member’s company network. Ambassadors are encouraged to use the toolkit to educate those around them of what Brighter Bites does and empower those individuals and groups on how to take action.

The launch of this program comes just in time for the 2023-2024 school year. Requirements include committing to being an ambassador for a full school year and sharing at least two promotional opportunities over the course of the year via presentation, employee match program, email communication, or social channels.

“Our ambassadors are going to be key players in sharing our story and reaching more people to make an even bigger impact for children and families across the country,” said Rich Dachman, CEO of Brighter Bites. “Ambassadors can expect to receive regular communications from the Brighter Bites team and to feel equipped with what they need to share our story. We look forward to working with each and every ambassador.”

To learn more about participating in the Brighter Bites Company Ambassador Program, see here or contact development@brighterbites.org.



To learn more about becoming a corporate sponsor through financial donations or volunteer days, contact Director of Development, Melissa McDonald at melissa.mcdonald@brighterbites.org. To stay informed on additional ways to support the organization, follow Brighter Bites on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Brighter Bites:

Brighter Bites is a nonprofit that creates communities of health through fresh food with the goal of changing behavior among children and their families to achieve long-term health. Brighter Bites is an evidence-based, multi-component elementary school, preschool, and summer camp program that utilizes reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education, and consistent exposure to recipes and messages that feature fresh food. Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided over 60 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to more than 1 million individuals (including teachers) in Austin, Bakersfield, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Salinas, San Antonio, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. To learn more about Brighter Bites visit www.brighterbites.org.