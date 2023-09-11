CMI Orchards welcomes new Sales Account Manager Ellie Tucker

Wenatchee, WA: Poised for tremendous growth this season and in the coming years ahead, the team at CMI Orchards continues to expand with the recent addition of Ellie Tucker as Sales Account Manager. Tucker boasts twenty years of experience in the tree fruit industry, following in the footsteps of her late mother, who sold fruit for numerous Washington apple producers. It was her mother’s encouragement that inspired Tucker to fall in love with the fruit industry.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the CMI team. It’s really like being part of a family here,” says Tucker. “CMI’s outlook on the future with sustainable orchards and technologically advanced operations, new variety development, and strong retail partnerships are all incredibly motivating. I find myself very lucky to join a company with so many wonderful opportunities for growth and innovation on the horizon.” Tucker adds that with CMI having the most diverse portfolio of both conventional and organic mainline and proprietary varieties in our industry, she believes it’s going to be a fantastic opportunity to team up with retail partners looking for the very best varieties all available under one roof.

Steve Castleman, Vice President of Sales, warmly shares his thoughts about the newest addition to the CMI sales team. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ellie Tucker on board,” he says. “Not only does she bring with her immense knowledge and experience, but she also has a proven track record of building strong relationships and bringing innovative ideas to the table. From the beginning, it was evident that Ellie would be a huge asset to our team.”

CMI’s President, Bob Mast, says that Tucker’s passion for sales and her genuine enthusiasm for embracing new opportunities made the choice to add her to the team incredibly easy. “Ellie’s roots run deep in the Wenatchee Valley, and her decades of experience in the industry—along with her passion and genuine enthusiasm for embracing new opportunities—make her the perfect fit for CMI.”

Tucker began her position at CMI on August 7th.

About CMI Orchards:

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.