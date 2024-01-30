CMI Orchards Reports JUICI Selling Season Off to Strong Start

Wenatchee, WA—CMI Orchards is pleased to report a strong start to the JUICI® season with sales performance already showing almost double the gains over last year.

CMI’s Vice President of Business Strategy Loren Foss recommends retailers add JUICI® to their assortment, to capture incremental sales by delivering on quality, flavor and the excitement that comes with a limited availability item.

“JUICI® blends perfectly balanced sweetness and acidity, with a light Honeycrisp-like texture,” says Foss. “It’s no surprise the apple stands out, with parents like Honeycrisp and Braeburn–two solid apples with huge consumer followings. JUICI® combines the very best attributes of both varieties.”

“Retailers have an opportunity to take advantage of another four months of availability, with JUICI® delivering now through May, helping generate seasonal excitement and promotional opportunities.” explains Foss.

Senior Marketing Manager Danelle Huber says that JUICI® continues to grow market share. Says Huber, “The latest NielsenIQ 52-week report ending on 12/30/23 shows a 94.2% increase in sales, and an 83.7% increase in volume year over year across the U.S.”

Huber adds that preserving the apple category’s integrity, especially with premium varieties like Honeycrisp, remains crucial. “Introducing JUICI® presents an opportunity to revitalize category sales lost to deflation,” she explains, “offering consumers a high-quality alternative while safeguarding the market’s premium apple segment.”

Originating from Washington State, JUICI® apples were developed two decades ago, marking a significant achievement in horticulture. In 2017, under Jim Thomas’s leadership, Starr Ranch Growers introduced these crisp and flavorful apples to the market. Today, JUICI® apples are exclusively available through CMI Orchards, offering a distinct and enjoyable experience for apple lovers around the world.

“Washington State’s superior harvest and CMI’s rigorous standards means only the best fruit are going to be hitting the shelves,” Foss adds. “When you have an apple like JUICI® in the produce department—hitting every mark on flavor and quality—you’ll no doubt see that reflected back at the register in dollar gains.”

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.