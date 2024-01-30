BDA/Dorot Farm Launches Baby Carrot Program Worldwide

New York, NY – The team at Dorot Farm announces that it is continuing its leadership in the global carrot market and has entered the baby carrot market. Dorot Farm is excited to announce the launch of baby carrots for its US retail and foodservice customer base.

“Following our (Dorot Farm) growing demand, and customer’s request for baby carrots, we decided to add the baby carrots item to our portfolio. This way our customers can enjoy our fresh and sweet carrots in different varieties” says Ami Ben-Dror founder & the CEO of Dorot Farm.

Dorot is partnering with California growers to introduce baby carrots to its growing portfolio of fresh vegetables. “As always we are involved from the seeding and the products is according to our specifications” says Ami Ben-Dor.

Dorot Farm is continuing to diversify its seeding, and growing program to service its growing customer base on a year-round basis.

The team at Dorot Farm announces that it will begin the shipment of baby carrot next month, Dorot will feature its newest line at Fruit Logistica in Berlin.

“We are very proud to partner with growers in California and enter the baby carrot market. We are excited to begin shipping baby carrots to our growing retail and foodservice customer base. Baby carrots continue to grow as a category, and we are looking forward to adding this iconic item to our portfolio of fresh produce.”

– Ami Ben Dror, CEO of BDA/Dorot Farm

About BDA/Dorot Farm

BDA/Dorot Farm is a third-generation grower’s company. It is the #1 Carrot Growers Group, growing and selling fresh & sweet carrots directly from their farms globally to all classes of trade including, food service, retail, wholesale, processors, and fresh & cut companies.

BDA/Dorot Farm portfolio of rainbow, organic and conventional carrots are enjoyed worldwide and sold in markets including North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The company’s core value is quality and a satisfies customer comes first. BDA/Dorot Farm supports farm to table products and programs. BDA/Dorot Farm’s special climate and care makes carrots of a unique variety that has been bringing smiles to customers’ faces for three generations.

For more information about Dorot Farm fresh and sweet carrots, please visit www.dorotfarm.com. BDA/Dorot Farm headquarters is in New York. For additional information please call 516-882-2018.