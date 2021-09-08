Grimmway Promotes Sara Oliver to Chief People Officer

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Grimmway Farms is proud to announce Sara Oliver as Chief People Officer (CPO), a new position within the company’s Executive Leadership team. In this role, Oliver will be responsible for leading all aspects of human resources strategy and operations, and will oversee development of the company’s annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

Grimmway, the largest carrot producer in the world and largest organic vegetable producer in the USA, sells carrots and over 65 varieties of organic vegetables year-round. The company operates in seven states with a workforce exceeding 7,000 employees.

Oliver will continue to direct all areas of human resources for the company, focused on expanding opportunities for employees within the organization, recruiting and retaining exceptional talent, enabling a flexible and diverse workforce, and empowering a culture of growth. She will also oversee government and public affairs, steering the direction for Grimmway’s diversity, inclusion and equity initiatives.

“Sara is a respected and empathetic leader, committed to fostering positive and supportive employee experiences,” said Jeff Huckaby, President and CEO. “She has led our team through times of expansion and growth, and times of swift organizational change. This promotion recognizes her successful career at Grimmway as well as our commitment to our most critical resource—our employees.”

Oliver has worked for the company for more than 25 years and has served as Vice President of Human Resources since 2017.

“I’m excited and gratified for the opportunity to work strategically with senior leadership and the board of directors on human capital initiatives, including our ESG performance reporting,” Sara said. “Our employees are the heart and soul of Grimmway Farms. I’m dedicated to developing talent to enhance our organizational performance while driving an inclusive and diverse culture that celebrates our history as a company.”

Oliver is a graduate of the University of California, Davis where she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. She also holds an SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) HR credential and has served on the board of directors for several non-profit organizations.

About Grimmway Farms

Headquartered in Bakersfield, California, Grimmway Farms traces its roots to a produce stand opened by the Grimm brothers in the early 1960s. Grimmway is a global produce leader and the world’s largest producer of carrots. Grimmway supplies more than 65 organic, USA-grown crops and brands include Cal-Organic Farms and Bunny-Luv. Grimmway is committed to caring for customers and employees, honoring sustainable practices and preserving natural resources for future generations. For more information, visit www.grimmway.com.