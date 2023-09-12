Fruit Attraction Ratifies Its Position as the Great Knowledge Centre for the Fruit and Vegetable Sector

Fruit Attraction 2023, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX and held from 3 to 5 October, presents a full programme of technical seminars that will make the Fair the great centre of knowledge of the fruit and vegetable sector, with sessions characterised by the great diversity of content, as well as the high level of the participants and speakers.

The Fruit Forum space, located in the core area connecting Halls 2-4, will be the setting for congresses, talks, round tables and conferences of great interest to the sector. Some of the major congresses to be held include Biofruit Congress, the 6th International Congress on organic fruit and vegetables. This forum will also host the 7th Grape Attraction Congress, focusing on seedless table grapes.

Fruit Forum will be the setting for the Packnet round table: “The keys to circularity in packaging for fruit and vegetables”, as well as the Biotech Attraction 2023 Conference. In parallel, and along the same lines, the forum in Hall 5 will be the setting for the Biotech Attraction Forum during the three days of the fair.

The Lettuce Attraction session will also play a major role in highlighting this product as one of the most widely consumed vegetables in the world.

The IV Fresh Food Logistic The Summit, organised by IFEMA MADRID and Alimarket, will be held in the heart of Halls 4 and 6 and will deal with interesting content on refrigerated logistics.

Fruit Attraction is once again providing exhibitors with Fruit Next, training areas in Halls 5, 7-8 and 10 of the show where talks, presentations and technical seminars will be held on the latest products and solutions for the fruit and vegetable sector. Fruit Next is an initiative promoted by the event to give greater visibility and recognition to the efforts and investment in R&D&I of the participating companies.

Likewise, the fair will once again host the event to defend the finalist candidacies and present the Innovation Hub Awards, organised by Fruit Attraction with the aim of recognising and highlighting the R&D&I efforts of the sector as a whole, and of each company in particular.

As is now traditional, the Fair will be the setting for the APAE and Fruit Attraction’s Journalist Awards ceremony, the latter dedicated to international media of recognised prestige in the fruit and vegetable sector.

During September, the World Fresh Forum will be held to present the business opportunities and commercial challenges that exist in the guest countries at this edition of Fruit Attraction: Brazil, the United States and Canada. Organised by ICEX España Exportación e Inversiones, IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, the sessions can be viewed via the LIVEConnect platform.

Organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, Fruit Attraction celebrates its 15th Anniversary this year from 3rd to 5th October, with an expected participation of 1,800 companies from 55 countries, more than 58,000 m2 of fruit and vegetable offer and an expected attendance of 90,000 professionals from 130 countries.