Lightlife ‘Cracks the Code’ on Plant-Based Chicken, Introduces Two New Fresh Chicken Products

CHICAGO–Lightlife® (“Lightlife”), owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, announced today two first-of-its-kind plant-based products: Plant-Based Chicken Tenders and Plant-Based Chicken Fillets. These items are the first fresh, breaded plant-based chicken products that are available in the market.

“Lightlife is relentless in our pursuit of plant-based perfection,” said Jitendra Sagili, Chief R&D and Food Technology Officer at Greenleaf Foods. “Breakthrough innovation in plant-based chicken that offers the texture, color and breading consumers expect is challenging, but I’m proud of how these products deliver against consumer expectations. They are truly the most chicken-like products in the plant-based category today.”

The new items will begin rolling onto shelves at Sprouts Farmers Market locations this month, with expanded retailer distribution expected throughout the remainder of the year. The breaded Plant-Based Chicken Tenders and Plant-Based Fillets, designed to be sold in the fresh meat section, are non-GMO Project Verified, vegan certified, and have no cholesterol or artificial flavors. They are a substantial source of protein, providing eight grams and 10 grams per serving, respectively.

In addition to its innovative format, Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken Fillets and Plant-Based Chicken Tenders offer improvements in taste and texture when compared to competitive products in the category. Lightlife uses advanced high moisture extrusion (HME) technology to create a taste, color and pull-apart texture that mimics traditional white meat chicken.

“Chicken is the most popular animal protein in the U.S., but until now, no one has really been able to crack the code for a plant-based option,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods. “These new products deliver on Lightlife’s commitment to offer consumers the mouth-watering, plant-based variety and simplicity they deserve.”

Lightlife is the only plant-based brand included as a permanent menu item at KFC, with its Plant-Based KFC Sandwich available at more than 600 KFC restaurants in Canada. Additionally, the two new plant-based chicken products join Lightlife’s Smart Tenders Plant-Based Chicken as part of a diverse product line-up.

Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken Fillets are perfect as a flavorful center-of-plate protein or as the star of a sandwich, while the Plant-Based Chicken Tenders offer family-appeal and can served as a delicious dippable snack or be chopped into a wrap or salad. For recipe ideas and to find a store near you that sells Lightlife products, visit Lightlife.com.

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature more than 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).