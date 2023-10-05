Protein Association Announces Breakfast Speaker at NPFDA Annual Convention

St. Marys, GA – The National Protein and Food Distributors Association (NPFDA) is pleased to announce that Agriculture Commissioner of Georgia, Tyler Harper, has been selected as the breakfast speaker during the 2024 NPFDA Annual Convention and Showcase. This event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta from January 29 to February 1, 2024.

Harper, a seventh-generation farmer, small business owner, former State Senator, and Georgia’s 17th Agriculture Commissioner, has deep roots in South Georgia. His academic achievements at the University of Georgia and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, active involvement in his community and leadership roles within various organizations make him a highly respected figure. Outside of his professional endeavors, he enjoys engaging in outdoor activities, supporting the Georgia Bulldogs, and playing music in his local church band.

The Annual Convention is a ticketed event, and the member breakfast requires an additional ticket. However, the showcase on Tuesday is free of charge for all buyers. If you would like further information regarding the NPFDA Annual Convention and Showcase, please visit our website at www.npfda.org.

Purchase event tickets here: https://bit.ly/3RJWzPE