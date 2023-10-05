Jeff Oberman, President of The California Avocado Commission, Leaves to Pursue Other Interests

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission (CAC) today announced that Jeff Oberman, who served as President and CEO of the organization since October 2022, has left the organization to pursue other interests.

Jeff Oberman was brought in as the first external hire to be President and CEO for the Commission in over three decades, bringing many years of experience to the role.

Over the past year, CAC implemented significant changes that have strengthened the organization and its standing in the industry. Some of the notable positive changes include:

Organizational Restructuring: Jeff led the charge in restructuring the organization and its vendor relationships. These changes have increased operational efficiency and led to significant cost savings.

Balanced Promotion Strategy: Recognizing the importance of both Consumer marketing and Retail and Foodservice trade partnerships, Jeff helped reshape the Commission’s strategic promotion efforts. This more balanced approach is anticipated to yield cost savings and enhance program effectiveness.

Key Leadership Addition: Jeff’s commitment to enhancing the organization included the recruitment of a new Vice President of Marketing, who has since played a pivotal role in shaping and executing CAC’s marketing strategies.

Rob Grether, Chairman of the California Avocado Commission, expressed gratitude for Jeff’s service and his positive contributions to the organization. Grether stated, “We are appreciative of the progress that the Commission has achieved with Jeff at the helm as our President and CEO. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com.