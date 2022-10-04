California Avocado Commission Announces New President

IRVINE, Calif. – The California Avocado Commission Board of Directors has selected produce veteran Jeff Oberman to become the organization’s new president, effective October 10, 2022. Mr. Oberman’s produce industry career has spanned 25 years so far. From 2020 to the present he served as vice president of sales – business development for PRO*ACT and was their vice president strategic programs for the prior two years. From 1997 to 2018 Mr. Oberman worked for the produce trade association United Fresh in successively more responsible roles. For more than half his tenure at United Fresh he served as vice president, trade relations.

“We are very pleased that Jeff Oberman has accepted the position of California Avocado Commission president,” said Rob Grether, chair of the Commission Board of Directors. “Jeff’s broad network, non-profit association leadership and fresh produce business experience, including an end-to-end understanding of the needs of growers, handlers, distributors, foodservice operators and retail customers makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead the California Avocado Commission.”

Mr. Oberman has extensive experience in trade association leadership, strategic planning, and management of customer and government agency relations. He has received numerous accolades and awards including being named to Produce Business Magazines “40 under Forty” list in 2005 and to The Packer’s “25 Profiles in Leadership” in 2017.

“Having the opportunity to take the helm and build on the California Avocado Commission’s well-deserved reputation for innovative marketing and grower advocacy is exciting, said Oberman. “Like most agricultural producers, California avocado growers face a host of ever-changing challenges, and I look forward to steering the Commission in support of long-term grower success.”

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by about 3,000 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com, join us at Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocados and @CA_Avocados on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, follow the California Avocado Commission page on LinkedIn or shop for California avocado merchandise at Shop.CaliforniaAvocado.com.