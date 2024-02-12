Perennial Plant Foundation Accepting Applications for 2024 Scholarships

Raleigh, NC – The Perennial Plant Foundation (PPF) is accepting applications for its 2024 PPF Scholarship Program. The program aims to identify and encourage outstanding students and recent graduates who show exceptional promise in the perennial plant or related industry. The scholarship begins with a fully immersive experience at the Perennial Plant Association National Symposium, connecting students with current members of the industry and showcasing the diversity of horticultural careers. During and after the symposium, Foundation Scholars have opportunities for professional growth, networking, and mentorship within the horticulture industry.

Scholarship recipients receive single-occupancy accommodations and full, paid access to the Perennial Plant Association National Symposium from July 29 – August 1, 2024 (including education sessions, tours, social events, and a trade show). They also receive a one-year paid membership to the Perennial Plant Association.

All applications must be submitted by March 31, 2024.

Scholarship Eligibility:

Students with a major or minor in horticulture or a related field such as environmental science, landscape architecture, or agribusiness.

A minimum in-major 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale (or equivalent)

Undergraduate students from a two-year, four-year, or graduate certificate (Canada) program

Graduate students working on a M.S., M.L.A., or Ph.D.

Recent graduates – eligibility is extended for two semesters beyond graduation.

For more details and online application go to https://bit.ly/PPF2024Scholarship.

For questions on the scholarship or application process, please email perennialplantfoundation@gmail.com.

About the Perennial Plant Foundation

The Perennial Plant Foundation is a 503c3 organization whose mission is to foster the future of the perennial plant industry through scholarships and activities that connect students and professionals across generations and levels of experience. The Foundation and the Perennial Plant Association are separate entities, but they share a close relationship, with overlapping leadership and management. Both have a focus and commitment to the future of the perennial plant industry.