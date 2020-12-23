Celebrate the Season with Colorado Prime Rib

Broomfield, Colo. – Prime rib roast is one of the most desirable cuts of beef, and a classic feature of many holiday meal celebrations every year. In addition to adding a festive flair to any holiday table, prime rib and other cuts of beef are a good source of essential nutrients including protein, zinc, iron and B vitamins.

Beef cattle tops the list as Colorado’s number one agricultural commodity, and supporting the state’s beef producers has a positive impact on agricultural communities and their local economies. More than 2.7 million head of cattle are being raised by families in every county of Colorado. Find local beef at the grocery store, online, or buy directly from a producer through ColoradoProud.com Learn more about Colorado beef at cobeef.com.

Each month the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different commodity to highlight the variety and quality of products grown in the state. Chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary shares a way to prepare a delicious Colorado prime rib roast on the grill, along with a bonus recipe for grilled bacon-wrapped carrots.

Bone-in Prime Rib

Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC and Ace Hardware Grill Expert

8 lb. bone in, prime rib roast

Rub-a-dub seasoning, 5280 Culinary, to taste

Island boys coffee seasoning, 5280 Culinary, to taste

Remove the roast from packaging and place on a large cookie sheet pan. Allow to drain any juices and warm up at room temperature for 20 minutes. Starting at the TAIL, BONE side of the roast, cut the bone along the ribs, between the meat and ribs, to the back side, separating the bones from the meat.

Rub the entire prime rib with a light coat of oil or bacon fat. Next liberally season on all sides (and under the bone) with Prime Rib Rub-a-Dub, Chef’s Rub-A-Dub, Island Boys Coffee Rub or a 50/50 blend of Rub-A-Dub and Island Boys. Return the bones to the bottom side and using butcher twine, secure in 2-3 areas by tying the bones to the meat. Wrap in plastic wrap or place in a pan and into the fridge. I suggest leaving wrapped for 12-16 hours.

Preheat a Big Green Egg® or grill of choice to 200˚ and (if desired) load with your preferred smoking wood chunks (Layer in the wood chunks to create an even sustained smoke flavor). If using EGGgenius, add it now, set up an ambient probe and adjust temp to 350˚. Add the ConvEGGtor legs up, ADD a convEGGtor drip tray and then place the grill grate on top of convEGGtor. Close dome and Adjust Temp to 350˚ (adjust bottom vents and top rEGGulator).

Place the prime rib on the grill grate; the drippings will collect in the drip tray. Ensure the ribs or rib side is down and fat side is up. Add any additional seasoning, bacon fat or butter to the top of the prime rib if desired. DO NOT COVER THE PRIME RIB DURING THE COOKING PROCESS. Close the lid and cook at 350˚ until desired doneness is reached.

Grilled Bacon Wrapped Carrots with Honey Glaze

Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., 5280 Culinary, LLC and Ace Hardware Grill Expert

2 lb baby carrots, peeled and washed with tops on

Salt, kosher, as needed

Pepper, black ground, as needed

Honey, wildflower, as needed

Trim the tops of the baby carrots down to the thickest part right above the carrot. Wash and peel the baby carrots. Partially cook the baby carrots in salted boiling water for 5-7 minutes; go by tenderness of carrots for time. Shock the carrots in ice water until fully cooled. Then use the grill to finish.

Prepare the Baby carrots as instructed above. Lightly oil the carrots and season to taste with salt and pepper. Take 1 piece of bacon and wrap the carrot tightly. Tuck the bacon under itself to prevent the bacon from unraveling. Once all carrots are wrapped, place onto a cookie sheet pan. Preheat a grill to 400°, indirect cooking. Place the carrots onto the indirect side of the grill and close the lid. Cook the carrots for 5-6 minutes, then rotate. Continue to do this on all sides of the carrot until the bacon is within 3 minutes of being done. Baste the carrots with some honey and adjust seasoning if needed. Allow the carrots to glaze for the final 3 minutes of cooking. Carefully remove the carrots, and place onto a platter. Serve with prime rib roast or any grilled protein choice.

Enjoy this meal with a Tempranillo wine from Colorado’s Bonacquisti urban winery. Tempranillo is an easy-to-find, diverse food pairing wine with a great flavor profile for its value. This type of wine delivers contrasting flavors of leather and cherries with a typically smooth finish that lingers with the taste of tannin on both sides of the mouth.

Visit www.coloradoproud.org for a complete list of recipes.

###

Colorado Proud is a program of the Colorado Department of Agriculture that promotes food and agricultural products grown, raised or made in Colorado. The program’s 2,900 members include growers, processors, schools, restaurants and retailers statewide.