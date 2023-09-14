Dearborn Sausage Company is Adding to Its Local Focus with the Acquisition of 4 Great Lakes Regional Brands

DEARBORN, Mich. — Dearborn Sausage Company, Inc is happy to announce that it is adding to its local focus with the acquisition of 4 Great Lakes regional brands. Dearborn Sausage Company is uniquely suited to carry on the traditions and flavors of Butcher Boy, Virginia Davis Brand, Brookside Brand, and Farmer Peet.

Butcher Boy is an East side icon located on Little Mack in Saint Clair Shores. Known for its boneless hams and hot dogs, Dearborn Sausage is excited to keep the brand alive and relevant.

Virginia Davis Brand is known for its authentic and popular brand meats products including Davis Brand Chili, headcheese, and souse. Virginia Brand is loved for its natural casing mild, hot, beef, and beef and pork smoked sausages.

Brookside Brand is a Cleveland tradition that is known for its premium fully cooked natural casing beef wieners and smoked sausages. With the addition of the Brookside Brand, Dearborn Sausage will be able to add its unique flavor offerings to our stable of fine products.

Farmer Peet has a long and storied history. Farmer Peet’s customers enjoyed their delicious beef sticks, boneless hams, and pickled bologna. Dearborn Sausage Company has made some of these products in the past for the previous owners of the brand. We intend to revive and expand the offerings for customers that miss this brand.

Dearborn Sausage Company will work to make the transfer of brands as seamless as possible for our customers. Dearborn will work to curate the current product offerings and look to the past to revive some long loved and truly missed products.

Dearborn Sausage Company was founded in 1946 by the late Victor Kosch. The Company employs over 250 team members. The Company is 100% family owned and operated by the Kosch, Meier, and Peacock families.