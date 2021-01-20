Diestel Family Ranch Wins Lawsuit Against DxE

Over here at Diestel we are thrilled to ring in 2021 and look forward to a bright new year ahead. Like most, we are taking inventory of the shenanigans of 2020 and finding ways to grow, reset our priorities and share gratitude for our customers and team.

But before we dive into 2021, we wanted to take a moment to update you on the ongoing litigation with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) and their blatant misrepresentation of our farm, family and practices. Since 2015, this group has spread many misleading statements, videos and press-releases that blatantly misrepresent our practices. And as you most likely know we have provided numerous statements, third-party validations and full transparency to all of the claims this group has made.

Today however we are thrilled to share that the Alameda County Superior Court entered final judgment in favor of Diestel and against Direct Action Everywhere. The court found that there was “not one scintilla of evidence” that our birds had been deprived proper care.

