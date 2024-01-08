Eckrich Joining the CFP Foundation On-Field at the National Championship for its $1 Million Challenge

Eckrich Meat & Poultry January 8, 2024

On Monday, January 8, Eckrich – the Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP) – is joining the CFP’s Foundation Extra Yard for Teachers on-field at the National Championship at NRG Stadium to host its annual $1 Million Challenge in support of classroom resource projects across the nation!  

During the first quarter of the Washington vs. Michigan rivalry, Eckrich will be joined on the field by ESPN analyst and commentator Andre Ware to attempt the $1MM throw to raise money for classroom resources. Eckrich will also present its first-ever Teacher of the Year Brooke Gordon, 5th grade teacher from Club Hill Elementary in Dallas, TX, with $5,000 in donations to fund her classroom, helping bring STEM to low-income students. 

Throughout this college football season, Eckrich invited six teachers on the field at some of the biggest matchups for their chance to win a $1 million donation to help fund education projects in their area. Although there wasn’t a winning throw this season, Eckrich committed to donating $2,500 to Extra Yard for Teachers for each teachers’ participation and $500 in groceries for the teachers. Throughout the years, Eckrich has donated more than $1.5 million from the culminating national championship throws to support teachers across the country.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Eckrich and Jewel-Osco Partner to Commemorate Local Veterans at Chicago Bulls Game

Smithfield Foods Meat & Poultry December 28, 2018

On Wednesday, Dec. 19, Eckrich® joined forces with grocery retailer Jewel-Osco to honor five former service members in a special presentation in the 3rdquarter as the Chicago Bulls took on the Brooklyn Nets. The crowd at the United Center roared as the five local Chicago veterans were presented with $1,000 each in free groceries in recognition of their service and sacrifice.

Meat & Poultry

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Kirk Herbstreit Teamed Up With Eckrich to Earn $500,000 for Extra Yard for Teachers at the College Football Playoff National Championship

Smithfield Foods, Inc. Meat & Poultry January 10, 2023

Multifaceted ESPN sports journalist Marty Smith and Emmy Award-winning ESPN/ABC college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit took center stage outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA., where Smith participated in the Eckrich $1 Million Challenge in support of classroom resource projects across the nation, while Herbstreit coached and supported Smith as he completed his throws.