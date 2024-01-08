Eckrich Joining the CFP Foundation On-Field at the National Championship for its $1 Million Challenge

On Monday, January 8, Eckrich – the Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP) – is joining the CFP’s Foundation Extra Yard for Teachers on-field at the National Championship at NRG Stadium to host its annual $1 Million Challenge in support of classroom resource projects across the nation!

During the first quarter of the Washington vs. Michigan rivalry, Eckrich will be joined on the field by ESPN analyst and commentator Andre Ware to attempt the $1MM throw to raise money for classroom resources. Eckrich will also present its first-ever Teacher of the Year Brooke Gordon, 5th grade teacher from Club Hill Elementary in Dallas, TX, with $5,000 in donations to fund her classroom, helping bring STEM to low-income students.

Throughout this college football season, Eckrich invited six teachers on the field at some of the biggest matchups for their chance to win a $1 million donation to help fund education projects in their area. Although there wasn’t a winning throw this season, Eckrich committed to donating $2,500 to Extra Yard for Teachers for each teachers’ participation and $500 in groceries for the teachers. Throughout the years, Eckrich has donated more than $1.5 million from the culminating national championship throws to support teachers across the country.