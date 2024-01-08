Old Trapper Announces Partnership with the Portland Timbers 

Forest Grove, Ore. — Oregon-based Old Trapper Beef Jerky announces their continued partnership with the Portland Timbers as Presenting Sponsor of the 2024 pre-season. As part of the partnership, Old Trapper is the exclusive beef jerky of the Portland Timbers and will have a dedicated hospitality space known as the Old Trapper Lodge.

Throughout the 2024 season, Old Trapper will receive in-game, website, social media, and TV promotion partnerships. Branded signage will also be seen throughout the stadium and Old Trapper’s premium beef jerky snacks will be available for purchase during games at concession stands. A notable highlight of the 2024 partnership includes the exclusive placement of Old Trapper’s logo on Timber Joey’s jersey.

An exciting component of the sponsorship is a dedicated hospitality space that is known as the Old Trapper Lodge. The space will be available for group rental and offers great views of the exciting soccer action from a private area in the Northwest corner with complimentary Timbers and Old Trapper branding and signage.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Portland Timbers and interact with fans in the Old Trapper Lodge,” said Robert Leary, Old Trapper’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The Timbers are great partners and we look forward each year to cheering them on and fueling their army of loyal fans with the best beef jerky anywhere.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

About Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers are an American men’s professional soccer club based in Portland, Ore., that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Founded in 2009, the club began play in Major League Soccer (MLS) – the top division of men’s professional soccer in the United States – in 2011, winning its first league championship in 2015. The club has been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League in 1975, launching the era of “Soccer City USA” in the Rose City.