FoodStory Brands Expands Yellowstone Line of Cowboy Cuisine

PHOENIX, AZ – FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products today announced the expansion of the Yellowstone line of elevated cowboy cuisine with the introduction of several exciting new offerings, including smoked thick-cut bacon, breakfast sausage, smoked shredded brisket, smoked pulled pork, and burnt ends along with two flavors of baked beans. All are now available in select stores at Walmart. With these additions, Yellowstone fans can indulge in the flavors of the West, from hearty, ranch-inspired breakfasts to authentic, high-quality restaurant-style BBQ meats.

“I’m excited by these new line additions that continue to bring the distinctive flavors of the Dutton Ranch to families across the nation, and it fills me with immense pride to be part of this journey,” said actor and cookbook author Chef Gabriel ‘Gator’ Guilbeau. “From breakfast to dinner, the range of Yellowstone food truly captures the essence of the Yellowstone franchise. I hope you enjoy these hearty meals inspired by some of the favorites from the Dutton household.”

The latest additions to the Yellowstone line are:

Yellowstone Breakfast Sausage and Bacon, including authentic, Western breakfast staples like Yellowstone Original Breakfast Links (Sausage), Yellowstone Bacon Breakfast Links (Sausage), and Yellowstone Extra Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon, by Stampede Meats, Inc. All items are proudly produced in the U.S.A. with premium smoked pork and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

Yellowstone Smoked Meats are refrigerated, fully cooked, heat-and-eat meats crafted by Old Hickory Smokehouse and include Yellowstone Shredded Brisket, Yellowstone Pulled Pork and Yellowstone Brisket Burnt Ends. Each includes a BBQ sauce packet to dress to your preference. The refrigerated protein lineup will also feature the decadent Yellowstone Cheesy Bacon Mac, a gourmet comfort food creation by Zinetti Foods.

Yellowstone Baked Beans are a restaurant-quality side dish, offering significantly more meat than competing baked bean products. Produced by Nashville-based Vietti Foods Inc., both the Yellowstone Baked Beans with Bacon and Yellowstone Beef and BBQ Baked Beans deliver a sweet and savory experience.

“From the start, we envisioned a holistic line of cowboy comfort foods that serve all eating occasions with elevated quality and authentic flavor profiles. We are proud and honored to expand the partnership with Paramount to continue serving up genuine Yellowstone-inspired food for fans and families across the country,” said Jordan Jedeikin, SVP of Business Development at FoodStory Brands.

Launched this past spring, the Yellowstone line of cowboy cuisine embodies the rustic, unapologetically authentic Yellowstone experience. The line debuted with 100% Arabica Coffee (ground and single serve pods), Seasonings and Rubs, Jerky/Meat Snacks, and Angus Beef Chili, which are variously available at Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, H.E.B., Jewel, Meijer, Menards, Shaw’s and in select Safeway and Albertsons stores.

The introduction of these new items marks the start of several planned expansions for the Yellowstone food and beverage line, providing fans with a variety of irresistible choices for every meal of the day. For more information, visit. EatYellowstone.com. And to start your day the Dutton way, try the Big Ranch Breakfast recipe from Yellowstone actor Chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau’s new cookbook, Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook.



BIG RANCH BREAKFAST

MAKES 6 SERVINGS

INGREDIENTS

1 lb (450 g) Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch (12-mm) pieces

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 lb (225 g) Yellowstone Extra Thick Cut Smoked Bacon, chopped

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

About 6 oz (170 g) Yellowstone Original Breakfast Links, cut into 1/2-inch (12-mm) pieces

10 large eggs

1/4 cup (60 ml) whole milk

4 oz (115 g) Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)

15 oz (425 g) Yellowstone Baked Beans with Bacon, warm

Breakfast biscuits of your choice, warm

Plenty of strong coffee for serving. For a rich and robust flavor, we recommend brewing Yellowstone Ranch House Dark Roast Coffee

INSTRUCTIONS

In a saucepan, combine the potatoes, 1 tablespoon of salt, and enough water to cover the potatoes by 1 inch (2.5 cm). Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring a few times; then reduce the heat to medium-low and boil gently until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain well.

In a large frying pan (preferably cast iron) over medium heat, cook the bacon, stirring until crisp, about 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat in the pan.

Return the frying pan to medium heat and add the onion, sausage, and potatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring until browned, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Reduce the heat under the frying pan to low and pour the eggs into the potato and sausage mixture. Add the bacon. Cook gently, stirring every so often until the eggs start to firm up, about 1 minute. Sprinkle on the cheese and stir until melted, and the eggs are done to your liking.

Serve at once, with the baked beans, biscuits, and plenty of coffee alongside.

###

About the Yellowstone Line

FoodStory Brands and Paramount Consumer Products have partnered to curate an elevated, authentic line of elevated cowboy cuisine that brings the rustic roots of Yellowstone, Paramount Network’s #1 hit television series, to life in Americans’ kitchens. The provisions line embodies the Dutton family’s rugged wrangler ethos with staples like premium coffee, seasonings and rubs, jerky snacks, Angus beef chili, breakfast sausage and bacon, heat-and-eat meats, baked beans, and more. Whether at a backyard BBQ, a campout, or at your own kitchen table, Yellowstone cuisine brings together ingredients and flavors that will transport your taste buds to the Montana frontier but found at your local supermarket. FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, believes in thoughtfully curated and authentic storytelling through food and beverage products, like Yellowstone cuisine. For more information and to find a store near you, visit: EatYellowstone.com or @EatYellowstone.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.