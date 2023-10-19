SEAMaine Educator Summit Provides In-depth Look into Maine’s Aquaculture Sector

DAMARISCOTTA, ME — Damariscotta served as a vibrant learning hub last Friday, October 6, with the SEAMaine Educator Summit. Participants from all over the aquaculture sector attended this event, providing educators with invaluable insights into Maine’s aquaculture industry. The day included seed sourcing at the upweller, an informative river cruise, and concluded with collaborative meetings among the participants.

Aboard the boat were individuals from various corners of the sector, including representatives from Maine Sea Grant, the Aquaculture Research Institute, the Lobster InstituteCooperative Extension, and Southern Maine Community College, to name a few. The diverse attendees contributed various perspectives and a wealth of knowledge to the discussions, creating a rich and inclusive learning environment.

