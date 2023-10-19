Modernized Aquaculture Act, 2023 to Support Continued Growth in Aquaculture Sector

Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Seafood October 19, 2023

Proposed changes to the Aquaculture Act, 2023, will modernize policy and regulations and will provide guidance and direction for growing Newfoundland and Labrador’s aquaculture sector.

Proposed improvements to the legislation would support the orderly development of an environmentally sustainable aquaculture industry, increased public trust, and the establishment of this province as a leader in aquaculture health and production.

The Aquaculture Act, 2023 includes a number of measures to enhance public transparency, biosecurity and aquatic animal health. Regulations under the new Act, if approved, would require aquaculture operators to undertake or implement:

  • Increased licensing and operating requirements;
  • Formalized aquatic animal health practices;
  • Prescribed mitigation and monitoring requirements; and
  • Stringent public reporting requirements.

Quote
“Changes to the Aquaculture Act provide a set of strong, modernized policies and regulations that position Newfoundland and Labrador as a respected global leader in aquaculture. I look forward to working with all stakeholders as we continue to grow an environmentally sustainable aquaculture industry throughout the province.”
Honourable Elvis Loveless
Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture

