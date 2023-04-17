Aquaculture Development on Down East Coast Hits a Roadblock

A proposed $110 million aquaculture facility in Jonesport faces a potential obstacle as opponents mount a legal challenge to the town’s approval of the project.

A group of local residents and businesses, Protect Downeast, filed a complaint April 6 asking Washington County Superior Court to review the Jonesport Planning Board’s decision last fall. Kingfish Maine Inc., a subsidiary of Dutch aquaculture company Kingfish Zeeland, was seeking an OK under the town’s zoning ordinance to build the aquaculture facility on 93 acres of land near Chandler Bay.

If built as planned, the plant would cultivate up to 17 million pounds of yellowtail kingfish annually using a recirculating water system. Protect Downeast claims the facility will pollute the bay, harm marine habitats and negatively affect local fisheries.

