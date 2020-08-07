FSNS Awarded AMS Approval For the Analysis of Ractopamine

San Antonio, TX — Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) has been approved by the USDA-AMS Laboratory Approval Program for Export of Meat and Poultry Products for the analysis of the Beta-Agonist Ractopamine in Animal Muscle and Liver Tissues by LC-MS/MS (Trace Residue Level). The internally validated FSNS method references USDA CLG-AGON1.10; Screening, Determination and Confirmation of Beta-Agonists by LC/MS/MS. The method has precise quantification capabilities of ractopamine levels beyond the USDA action level of 0.1 ppb to support regulatory compliance. Testing will be conducted at the San Antonio laboratory location, with options for expedited analysis. If you have any questions about testing or would like more information, please contact [email protected] or call 888-525-9788.

Service Highlights:

USDA-AMS Approved Methodology and Lab Quality Procedures

FSNS is an ISO 17025:2005 Accredited Lab

Trace Level detection beyond required USDA Action Level (0.1 parts per billion)

Validated for both Muscle and Liver Tissues

Rapid Turnaround Time Options Available

About Food Safety Net Services

Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is a national network of ISO 17025 accredited testing laboratories open 24/7, 365 days a year. FSNS provides expert technical resources that assist companies with implementing food safety and quality programs that deliver critical information needed to continually improve process controls. Additional services include GFSI, SQF and PAACO, approved auditing and certification capabilities. For more information, please visit FSNS.com.