Government of Canada Investing Over $12 Million to Improve Worker Safety and Increase Capacity Of Ontario Meat Processing

KITCHENER, ON – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions to Canada’s food system, while demonstrating the need for more diversified food processing capacity. As a result, Canadian livestock producers and meat processors have taken on unexpected and exceptional activities to manage health and safety during the pandemic. The Government of Canada is helping meat processors invest in safety measures to protect their workers and in facility improvements that strengthen Canada’s food supply.

Today, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Parliamentary Secretary Neil Ellis and Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga, Tim Louis, highlighted support of up to $12.2 million through the Emergency Processing Fund for 42 meat processing companies in Ontario.

With this funding, recipients are adopting measures to help keep employees safe and increase their capacity. This includes making adjustments to enable social distancing, purchasing reusable personal protective equipment (PPE), implementing biosecurity measures, installing protective barriers and developing employee training. Funds are also supporting facility upgrades and new equipment to help boost production capacity.

Parliamentary Secretary Ellis and MP Louis highlighted this support at a virtual event with Leavoy Rowe Beef Co., a specialty cutter and distributor of high-end meat products in Mississauga, which is receiving up to $1,303,904.

The Government of Canada will continue working with food processors to protect the health and well-being of workers in food processing plants across Canada and strengthen our food supply chain.